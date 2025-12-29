Navy IW training: Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI)

In this video, you'll learn about the training a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI) service member receives at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey in California. As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC Monterey provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair)
|09.12.2025
|12.30.2025 20:58
|Video Productions
|991900
|250912-N-WW166-1010
|DOD_111463871
|00:03:33
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
