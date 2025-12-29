(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy IW training: Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI)

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    In this video, you'll learn about the training a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI) service member receives at Information Warfare Training Command Monterey in California. As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC Monterey provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 20:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991900
    VIRIN: 250912-N-WW166-1010
    Filename: DOD_111463871
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US

    CTI
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    iwtc monterey
    cryptologic technician interpretive
    Information Warfare Training Command Monterey
    Center for Information Warfare Training CIWT

