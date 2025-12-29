1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment sling load Howitzers with the help of Chinook's piloted by Alabama National Guardsmen Camp Shelby May, 2025. The Soldiers have been conducting round-the-clock, all-weather fire support training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991887
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-AB787-6130
|Filename:
|DOD_111463556
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sling Load Operations BROLL w/Drone Footage, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
