(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sling Load Operations BROLL w/Drone Footage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn 

    Alabama National Guard

    1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment sling load Howitzers with the help of Chinook's piloted by Alabama National Guardsmen Camp Shelby May, 2025. The Soldiers have been conducting round-the-clock, all-weather fire support training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991887
    VIRIN: 250505-A-AB787-6130
    Filename: DOD_111463556
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sling Load Operations BROLL w/Drone Footage, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video