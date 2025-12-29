1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment fire Howitzers from various locations in rain and muddy conditions at Camp Shelby May, 2025. The Soldiers have been conducting round-the-clock, all-weather fire support training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991884
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-AB787-5402
|PIN:
|572025
|Filename:
|DOD_111463522
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indirect Fire: Deadly over long range, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.