    Indirect Fire: Deadly over long range

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn 

    Alabama National Guard

    1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment fire Howitzers from various locations in rain and muddy conditions at Camp Shelby May, 2025. The Soldiers have been conducting round-the-clock, all-weather fire support training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jaccob Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991884
    VIRIN: 250507-A-AB787-5402
    PIN: 572025
    Filename: DOD_111463522
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indirect Fire: Deadly over long range, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    king of battle
    field artillary
    117th Field Artillery Battalion
    GuardItAl
    OnTheLine

