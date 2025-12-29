Citizen Airmen from the 403rd Wing supported tactical airlift, weather reconnaissance, and combat readiness operations in 2025 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Throughout the year, the wing focused on mission readiness, combat exercises, Airmen development, morale events, and community outreach in support of Department of the Air Force priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
|12.19.2025
|12.30.2025 10:00
|Video Productions
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, A Year in Review: 403rd Wing Ready Now, by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Year in Review: 403rd Wing Ready Now in 2025
