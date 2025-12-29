A Year in Review: 403rd Wing Ready Now

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Citizen Airmen from the 403rd Wing supported tactical airlift, weather reconnaissance, and combat readiness operations in 2025 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Throughout the year, the wing focused on mission readiness, combat exercises, Airmen development, morale events, and community outreach in support of Department of the Air Force priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)