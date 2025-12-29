(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Year in Review: 403rd Wing Ready Now

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Citizen Airmen from the 403rd Wing supported tactical airlift, weather reconnaissance, and combat readiness operations in 2025 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Throughout the year, the wing focused on mission readiness, combat exercises, Airmen development, morale events, and community outreach in support of Department of the Air Force priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991826
    VIRIN: 251219-F-IL418-1001
    Filename: DOD_111462590
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Year in Review: 403rd Wing Ready Now, by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Year in Review: 403rd Wing Ready Now in 2025

    TAGS

    Ready Now! Transforming for the Future

