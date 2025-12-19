video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command–East wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays greetings from Kosovo, Dec. 25, 2025. Serving alongside the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are service members from the 3rd Battalion, 238th General Support Aviation Battalion, the 101st Public Affairs Detachment, the 328th Military Police Platoon, Army Support Group–Balkans, the 223rd Finance Detachment, and civilians from the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department. Despite being far from home, Soldiers remain resilient and united while celebrating the holiday season in support of the NATO-led KFOR mission.