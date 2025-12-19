(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command–East wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays greetings from Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    12.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Laura Bradley 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command–East wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays greetings from Kosovo, Dec. 25, 2025. Serving alongside the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are service members from the 3rd Battalion, 238th General Support Aviation Battalion, the 101st Public Affairs Detachment, the 328th Military Police Platoon, Army Support Group–Balkans, the 223rd Finance Detachment, and civilians from the Camp Bondsteel Fire Department. Despite being far from home, Soldiers remain resilient and united while celebrating the holiday season in support of the NATO-led KFOR mission.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 12:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991676
    VIRIN: 251225-A-YH047-4312
    PIN: YH047C
    Filename: DOD_111459069
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: ZZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command–East wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays greetings from Kosovo, by SGT Laura Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Michigan National Guard
    #Kentucky National Guard
    #256thIBCT #LouisianaNationalGuard #3-156th #Infantry
    #256thIBCT #KFOR #KFOR35 #DelawareNationalGuard

