UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment- BG Fuellenbach Promo

“Hail, O' Hail, O' Infantry!”
Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion in 2026. Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, Assistant Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard, lays out some key details, including the assignment locations across the state for this newest formation, the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment.
With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation.
“Queen of Battle, Follow Me!”
(Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991637
|VIRIN:
|251222-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458613
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.