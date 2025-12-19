(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment- BG Fuellenbach Promo

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    “Hail, O' Hail, O' Infantry!”
    Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion in 2026. Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, Assistant Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard, lays out some key details, including the assignment locations across the state for this newest formation, the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment.
    With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation.
    “Queen of Battle, Follow Me!”
    (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 13:45
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    Citizen Soldier
    Utah Army National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    ISV
    Infantry (Job Title)
    1-204th Infantry Infantry Regiment

