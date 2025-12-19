UTNG- 1-204th Infantry Regiment- BG Fuellenbach Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991637" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

“Hail, O' Hail, O' Infantry!”

Utah is gaining an Infantry Battalion in 2026. Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, Assistant Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard, lays out some key details, including the assignment locations across the state for this newest formation, the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment.

With new capabilities, and modernized equipment, such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) this new unit puts the Beehive State at the cutting edge of Army modernization and transformation.

“Queen of Battle, Follow Me!”

(Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)