341st Missile Wing operational tempo remains steady amidst a government shutdown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Wing conduct their duties through October, November and December – quarter four – at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. For 43 days, Airmen worked through a government shutdown, continuing to provide unwavering support to the 341 MWs nuclear surety mission and base operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)