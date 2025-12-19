U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Wing conduct their duties through October, November and December – quarter four – at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. For 43 days, Airmen worked through a government shutdown, continuing to provide unwavering support to the 341 MWs nuclear surety mission and base operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 22:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991569
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-QS635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111458169
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 341st Missile Wing operational tempo remains steady amidst a government shutdown, by A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
