The Vermont Air National Guard celebrates the New Year with us as we look back on an incredible action packed 2025. From local training missions to global operations, the 158th Fighter Wing made every moment count.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 16:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991565
|VIRIN:
|251223-Z-CB896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111457978
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Year in review 2025, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, SMSgt Michael Davis, SMSgt Kyle King, A1C Raymond LaChance, 2nd Lt. Shane Phipps, Lt. Col. Meghan Smith and TSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
