    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on leadership and character. Leadership and character are fundamentally crucial for military mission, forming the bedrock of trust, cohesion, and ethical decision-making needed for success. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991552
    VIRIN: 251222-F-PL327-9495
    Filename: DOD_111457750
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 26, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership, character, D.C. National Guard, Motivational Minute, DCSafe, Motivational Minute

