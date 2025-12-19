The Viper at War

The 20th Fighter Wing executed and supported operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a historic deployment between March and October 2025. Leveraging strong home-station and deployed relationships with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, 20th FW Airmen provided critical command and control, airpower, and mission support across multiple operations, including Operation Midnight Hammer, ensuring regional security and the protection of U.S. and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 12:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991541
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-HO927-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111457591
|Length:
|00:08:52
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
