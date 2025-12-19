The Viper at War

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 20th Fighter Wing executed and supported operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a historic deployment between March and October 2025. Leveraging strong home-station and deployed relationships with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, 20th FW Airmen provided critical command and control, airpower, and mission support across multiple operations, including Operation Midnight Hammer, ensuring regional security and the protection of U.S. and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur)