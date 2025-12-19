(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Viper at War

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The 20th Fighter Wing executed and supported operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a historic deployment between March and October 2025. Leveraging strong home-station and deployed relationships with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, 20th FW Airmen provided critical command and control, airpower, and mission support across multiple operations, including Operation Midnight Hammer, ensuring regional security and the protection of U.S. and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991541
    VIRIN: 251215-F-HO927-1002
    Filename: DOD_111457591
    Length: 00:08:52
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Viper at War, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th Fighter Wing
    Operation Midnight Hammer
    air force
    deployment
    Shaw AFB
    OMH

