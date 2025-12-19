A highlight video showcases significant milestones and daily operations throughout 2025 conducted by service members assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The video features events such as state funeral support for former President Jimmy Carter, aircraft arrivals for the Army’s 250th birthday, and flight line snow removal to demonstrate the installation's continued combat readiness as America’s Airfield. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March) The video contains music from a licensed asset.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991523
|VIRIN:
|251222-F-OC840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111457249
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Andrews supports year of major historical events, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
