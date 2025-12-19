Team Andrews supports year of major historical events

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A highlight video showcases significant milestones and daily operations throughout 2025 conducted by service members assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The video features events such as state funeral support for former President Jimmy Carter, aircraft arrivals for the Army’s 250th birthday, and flight line snow removal to demonstrate the installation's continued combat readiness as America’s Airfield. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March) The video contains music from a licensed asset.