    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Team Andrews supports year of major historical events

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    A highlight video showcases significant milestones and daily operations throughout 2025 conducted by service members assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The video features events such as state funeral support for former President Jimmy Carter, aircraft arrivals for the Army’s 250th birthday, and flight line snow removal to demonstrate the installation's continued combat readiness as America’s Airfield. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March) The video contains music from a licensed asset.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991523
    VIRIN: 251222-F-OC840-1001
    Filename: DOD_111457249
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andrews supports year of major historical events, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    Team Andrews

