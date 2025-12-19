The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, wishes the community a happy holiday.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 10:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991518
|VIRIN:
|251223-A-QV643-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111457226
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE SWF wishes the community a happy holiday, by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.