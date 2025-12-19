(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th Communication Battalion hosts local Ginoza Family

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. William Dooley, 7th Communication Battalion executive officer, speaks about the long-standing relationship between the unit and the local Japanese Ginoza Family at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The Ginoza Family met with Marines from the 7th Communication Battalion for an afternoon of collaboration and holiday celebration as part of a yearly tradition upheld for many years. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    holiday
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    USMC

