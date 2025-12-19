7th Communication Battalion hosts local Ginoza Family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. William Dooley, 7th Communication Battalion executive officer, speaks about the long-standing relationship between the unit and the local Japanese Ginoza Family at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The Ginoza Family met with Marines from the 7th Communication Battalion for an afternoon of collaboration and holiday celebration as part of a yearly tradition upheld for many years. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)