U.S. Marine Corps Capt. William Dooley, 7th Communication Battalion executive officer, speaks about the long-standing relationship between the unit and the local Japanese Ginoza Family at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The Ginoza Family met with Marines from the 7th Communication Battalion for an afternoon of collaboration and holiday celebration as part of a yearly tradition upheld for many years. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 22:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991470
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111456701
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Communication Battalion hosts local Ginoza Family, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.