Strengthening Ties: 7th Communication Battalion and Ginoza Family celebrate tradition and friendship

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion and the local Ginoza family gathered on Dec. 16, 2025, for an afternoon of collaboration, holiday celebration, and a gift exchange at Camp Hansen. The event, a long-standing annual tradition, brought together military personnel and Okinawan locals to share in the festive spirit, reinforcing the strong bond between the battalion and the community. This gathering serves as a symbol of the enduring relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps and the people of Okinawa, fostering goodwill and mutual respect year after year.

“7th Communication Battalion has had this enduring relationship, and one of the traditions is where the Ginoza family comes onto Camp Hansen," said Capt. William Dooley, executive officer of 7th Communication Battalion. "It’s always these small instances where we do get to see each other that have a big impact.”

The celebration featured an afternoon of gift exchanges, allowing both the Marines and the Ginoza family to engage in meaningful conversations, share cultural experiences, and enjoy the holiday season together. The exchange of thoughtful gifts emphasized the spirit of giving and the deep-rooted friendships that have blossomed over the years.

This tradition, which has been upheld for many years, reflects the values of mutual respect and unity, which are central to the Marine Corps' presence in Okinawa. Marines and local Okinawan families continue to strengthen their ties through events like these, which not only offer a chance to unwind but also to celebrate the positive relationships that have been built over time.

Through continued collaboration and shared experiences, the Marines and the Ginoza Family have cultivated a partnership that goes beyond military operations. The celebration serves as a reminder that the connections forged between the U.S. military and the Okinawan community are just as vital as the work done in the field, creating a foundation of trust, respect, and friendship that will endure for years to come.