U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) command chief, Col. Paul Davidson, center, 35th FW commander, and Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th FW deputy commander, offer their holiday greetings at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025. The message encouraged the Misawa community to reflect, recharge and return ready to lead while reinforcing the unity and partnerships that enable the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
12.16.2025
12.22.2025
Package
991463
251217-F-VQ736-1001
|DOD_111456438
00:01:09
MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
This work, Season’s Greetings from the 35th Fighter Wing, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
