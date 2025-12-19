Season’s Greetings from the 35th Fighter Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991463" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) command chief, Col. Paul Davidson, center, 35th FW commander, and Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th FW deputy commander, offer their holiday greetings at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025. The message encouraged the Misawa community to reflect, recharge and return ready to lead while reinforcing the unity and partnerships that enable the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)