(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Season’s Greetings from the 35th Fighter Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.16.2025

    Video by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) command chief, Col. Paul Davidson, center, 35th FW commander, and Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th FW deputy commander, offer their holiday greetings at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 17, 2025. The message encouraged the Misawa community to reflect, recharge and return ready to lead while reinforcing the unity and partnerships that enable the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 18:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991463
    VIRIN: 251217-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111456438
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Season’s Greetings from the 35th Fighter Wing, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Christmas
    35th Fighter Wing
    Winter
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video