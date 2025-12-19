Every year, as the holiday season approaches, the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command pauses to honor an annual tradition—sending roughly 8-thousand Soldiers home for Holiday Block Leave. It’s a moment to reconnect, recharge, and return with renewed purpose.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 14:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991444
|VIRIN:
|251217-O-SV016-3917
|Filename:
|DOD_111456074
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CASCOM Continues Holiday Tradition, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.