Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 conducts flight operations aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 29, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 03:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991356
|VIRIN:
|251129-N-EU502-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455011
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Night Flight Operations, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
