The United States Space Force marks its sixth birthday in 2025, celebrating the Guardians who execute space operations in support of national security, commercial partnerships and assured access to space. Happy Birthday, Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991279
|VIRIN:
|251219-X-BS524-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111453633
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Sixth Birthday, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.