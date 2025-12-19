(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Sixth Birthday

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The United States Space Force marks its sixth birthday in 2025, celebrating the Guardians who execute space operations in support of national security, commercial partnerships and assured access to space. Happy Birthday, Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991279
    VIRIN: 251219-X-BS524-1004
    Filename: DOD_111453633
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Celebrates the United States Space Force Sixth Birthday, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardians
    USSF
    space power
    Space Force Birthday
    VSFB
    celebration

