    Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lerma Retirement Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Grace Stover 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lerma, the sergeant major of 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, takes part in his retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor Lerma’s 24 years of faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 991200
    VIRIN: 251219-M-TR167-1001
    Filename: DOD_111452370
    Length: 00:46:36
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Retirement Ceremony
    10th Marines
    2dMarDiv
    followmedivision
    1st Battalion

