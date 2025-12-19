2nd ANGLICO Conducts SPIE Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991184" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct special patrol insertion and extraction training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2025. SPIE training is designed to rapidly insert and extract a reconnaissance patrol from an area that does not permit a helicopter landing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar and Lance Cpl. Christina Shields.)