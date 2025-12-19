(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd ANGLICO Conducts SPIE Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar and Lance Cpl. Christina Shields

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct special patrol insertion and extraction training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2025. SPIE training is designed to rapidly insert and extract a reconnaissance patrol from an area that does not permit a helicopter landing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar and Lance Cpl. Christina Shields.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991184
    VIRIN: 251218-M-JM268-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111452188
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd ANGLICO Conducts SPIE Training, by LCpl Nathan Pintar and LCpl Christina Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    SPIE
    2nd ANGLICO
    II MIG
    USMCNews
    HRST

