U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Structures Shop conducting beautification work around a UH-1N Iroquois static display at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The aircraft was positioned as a permanent static display honoring more than five decades of UH-1N service. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 01:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991079
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-PM645-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_111451033
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Huey finds permanent home: Yokota enshrines five decades of Iroquois history, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.