    Huey finds permanent home: Yokota enshrines five decades of Iroquois history

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Structures Shop conducting beautification work around a UH-1N Iroquois static display at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The aircraft was positioned as a permanent static display honoring more than five decades of UH-1N service. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 01:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991079
    VIRIN: 251219-F-PM645-1020
    Filename: DOD_111451033
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Huey
    UH-1N Huey
    459th Airlift Squadron
    static display
    UH-1N Iroquois
    static display aircraft

