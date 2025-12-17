Editor’s note: The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to inform the community with information and resources that will help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This video focuses on maintaining healthy stress levels during the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 15:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|991015
|VIRIN:
|251217-A-JC790-6411
|Filename:
|DOD_111449803
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Holiday Stress to Holiday Best: A Wellness Guide for Our Military Community, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Holiday Stress to Holiday Best: A Wellness Guide for Our Military Community
No keywords found.