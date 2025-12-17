(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From Holiday Stress to Holiday Best: A Wellness Guide for Our Military Community

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Editor’s note: The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to inform the community with information and resources that will help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This video focuses on maintaining healthy stress levels during the holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 15:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 991015
    VIRIN: 251217-A-JC790-6411
    Filename: DOD_111449803
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Holiday Stress to Holiday Best: A Wellness Guide for Our Military Community, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #armymedicine
    #defensehealthagency
    #wearecrdamc
    #medicalreadinesscommandwest

