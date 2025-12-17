From Holiday Stress to Holiday Best: A Wellness Guide for Our Military Community

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center encourages service members, families, retirees,...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center encourages service members, families, retirees, and community members to take proactive steps to care for their mental, nutritional, and physical health—and to take advantage of the many resources available on post and in the local area. see less | View Image Page

Editor’s note: The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to inform the community with information and resources that will help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This article focuses on maintaining healthy stress levels during the holiday season.

FORT HOOD, Texas - The holiday season is a time of celebration, connection, and reflection, but it can also bring increased stress, disruptions to routines, and challenges to maintaining healthy habits. Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center encourages service members, families, retirees, and community members to take proactive steps to care for their mental, nutritional, and physical health—and to take advantage of the many resources available on post and in the local area.

“Maintaining your health during the holidays doesn’t require perfection or even a large time commitment,” said Col. Amit Gupta, Fort Hood director of psychological health and chief of behavioral health CRDAMC. “It’s about balance—recognizing stress early, making small healthy choices, and knowing when to ask for support. Use your CRDAMC providers, who want nothing more than to care for this community every step of the way.”

Managing Holiday Stress Holiday stress can come from many sources, including busy schedules, financial strain, travel, and separation from loved ones. Recognizing stress early and using healthy coping strategies can help prevent it from becoming overwhelming.

“Stress can affect both mental and physical health, especially when routines are disrupted,” notes Capt. Chelsea Yueng, a CRDAMC behavioral health nurse. “Reaching out early—whether to a provider, counselor, chaplain, or trusted individual—can make a significant difference.” Helpful strategies include: • Maintain Routines: Stick to consistent sleep schedules when possible. • Set Attainable Expectations: Unrealistic expectations y cause resentment and disappointment. • Set Realistic Goals: Prioritize what's most important and don't be afraid to say no. • Stay Connected: Make time for friends, family, and trusted coworkers. • Practice Relaxation: Try deep breathing, meditation, prayer, or even short walks to clear your head.

Support is Always Available: • CRDAMC Behavioral Health Services: Counseling for stress, anxiety, and other concerns. Visit https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Behavioral-Health-Substance-Use-Disorder for more information. • Military & Family Life Counselors (MFLC): Confidential, short-term counseling. MFLCs provide services to individuals, couples, families and groups. The MFLCs are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis at the Shoemaker Center, building 36000 Shoemaker Lane, or by calling 254-553-4705. • Chaplain Services: Confidential support for all faith backgrounds at https://home.army.mil/hood/units-tenants/Garrison/religious-support • 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 for free, confidential, 24/7 support.

Navigating Nutrition During the Holidays Holiday meals are meant to be enjoyed! With a mindful approach, you can savor your favorite foods as part of a healthy lifestyle.

“Nutrition is not about restriction—it’s about fueling your body in a way that supports energy, immunity, and overall health,” says Lt. Col. Donna Goodson, Director of Nutritional Medicine at CRDAMC.

Simple Nutrition Tips: • Use the Plate Method: Fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables, a quarter with lean protein, and a quarter with whole grains. • Eat Regularly: Don't skip meals, as this can lead to overeating later. • Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. It will also help you stay full. • Enjoy Mindfully: Savor your favorite holiday treats by consuming them slowly and focusing on the sensations. Eat without guilt by focusing on portion awareness and satisfaction.

Available Nutrition Resources: • CRDAMC Nutrition Care Services: Foundational classes and personalized counseling with registered dietitians. Visit https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care/Nutrition-Services for more information. • Army Wellness Center (AWC), Fort Hood: Nutrition education, body composition testing, and wellness coaching. Visit https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Public-Health/Armed-Forces-Wellness-Center for more information. • MyPlate.gov: Free meal-planning tools and healthy holiday recipes. See choosemyplate.gov/ for more information.

Maintaining Physical Health During the Holidays Physical activity remains important for both physical and mental well-being, even when schedules are full. Easy Ways to Stay Active: • Take short, brisk walks during breaks or after meals. • Plan family activities that encourage movement, like hiking or ice skating. • Incorporate simple, at-home bodyweight exercises into your day.

On-Post Physical Activity Resources: • Fort Hood Fitness Centers: Strength training, cardio equipment, and group classes. Visit https://www.hoodmwr.com/fitness-centers-fort-hood/ for locations and more information. • Outdoor Recreation Areas and Trails: Walking and running opportunities across the installation. Visit https://home.army.mil/hood/about/things-do-fort-hood for more information. • Army Wellness Center: Fitness assessments and goal-setting support. Visit https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Public-Health/Armed-Forces-Wellness-Center for more information.

Your Health is a Year-Round Mission “The holidays are a reminder to care for one another—but also to care for ourselves,” COL Gupta reminds us. “Taking advantage of the resources available at CRDAMC and Fort Hood helps ensure our community remains resilient, healthy, and ready for the year ahead.” If stress, unusual fatigue, or other health concerns are affecting your quality of life now or after the holidays, don't hesitate to seek professional support. Your CRDAMC team is here to help you stay healthy all year long. -30-