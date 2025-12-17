The 9th Reconnaissance Wing hosts the 2025 Beale Air and Space Expo on Beale Air Force Base, California, June 6-7, 2025. After a seven year hiatus, Beale welcomed thousands of attendees to the air show with a weekend full of aerial performances, STEM exhibits, static displays and a close look at the new Collaborative Combat Aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991010
|VIRIN:
|250607-F-LM252-4869
|Filename:
|DOD_111449645
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale Air & Space Expo Wrap Up, by SSgt Frederick Brown, SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, SSgt Christopher Chen, SrA Alexis Pentzer, Charles Borsos and A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.