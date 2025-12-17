(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale Air & Space Expo Wrap Up

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown, Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen, Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen, Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer, Charles Borsos and Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing hosts the 2025 Beale Air and Space Expo on Beale Air Force Base, California, June 6-7, 2025. After a seven year hiatus, Beale welcomed thousands of attendees to the air show with a weekend full of aerial performances, STEM exhibits, static displays and a close look at the new Collaborative Combat Aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991010
    VIRIN: 250607-F-LM252-4869
    Filename: DOD_111449645
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Beale Air & Space Expo Wrap Up, by SSgt Frederick Brown, SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, SSgt Christopher Chen, SrA Alexis Pentzer, Charles Borsos and A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Beale Air Force Base
    STEM
    Community Relations
    Collaborative Combat Aircraft
    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025

