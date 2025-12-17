Gladius Paratroopers | Machine Gun Range Proficiency

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gladius Paratroopers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, unleash the firepower of M240 and M249 machine guns during a daytime qualification at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, 2025. The intense machine gun range sharpens the Paratroopers' lethal skills, honing their proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills as they prepare for upcoming training exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)