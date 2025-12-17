(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gladius Paratroopers | Machine Gun Range Proficiency

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Gladius Paratroopers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, unleash the firepower of M240 and M249 machine guns during a daytime qualification at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, 2025. The intense machine gun range sharpens the Paratroopers' lethal skills, honing their proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills as they prepare for upcoming training exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991007
    VIRIN: 121825-A-MJ406-1001
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111449590
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gladius Paratroopers | Machine Gun Range Proficiency, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AATW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video