Gladius Paratroopers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, unleash the firepower of M240 and M249 machine guns during a daytime qualification at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Dec. 17, 2025. The intense machine gun range sharpens the Paratroopers' lethal skills, honing their proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills as they prepare for upcoming training exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991007
|VIRIN:
|121825-A-MJ406-1001
|PIN:
|049049
|Filename:
|DOD_111449590
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gladius Paratroopers | Machine Gun Range Proficiency, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.