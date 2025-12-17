Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Social Media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the dead of night, six MQ-9 Reapers departed Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, and touched down on Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, California, Aug. 4, 2025, as part of the 432nd Wing’s participation in Bamboo Eagle 25-3. Airmen assigned to the 432nd Maintenance Group were there to handle its arrival. BE 25-3 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for Airmen to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions to complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)