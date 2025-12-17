(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Social Media Reel

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    In the dead of night, six MQ-9 Reapers departed Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, and touched down on Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, California, Aug. 4, 2025, as part of the 432nd Wing’s participation in Bamboo Eagle 25-3. Airmen assigned to the 432nd Maintenance Group were there to handle its arrival. BE 25-3 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for Airmen to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions to complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990995
    VIRIN: 250805-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111449224
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Social Media Reel, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    Bamboo Eagle
    BambooEagle
    Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    BE 25-3

