(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from DLA Distribution

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Cotman, commanding general, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, extends holiday wishes to the DLA Distribution team.
    (DOW video by Matthew Mahoney, released) (PAN S1000-25-0084)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990980
    VIRIN: 251218-D-VQ057-1002
    Filename: DOD_111448897
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from DLA Distribution, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    holiday
    holiday season
    DLAHolidayGreetings
    holiday 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media