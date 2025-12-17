(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Terrance Walker, 368th MP CO, Soldier Spotlight during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Terrance Walker from 368th Military Police Company, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade shares his story of joining the Army Reserve and advice for potential recruits while at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i on Oct. 30, 2025. The 368th MP CO are conducting training operations in support of the 12th Infantry Division at JPMRC, an exercise that provides an opportunity to train with joint forces, multinational partners and multidomain operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 990825
    VIRIN: 251030-A-JT783-3493
    Filename: DOD_111447400
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    JPMRC 26-01

