Sgt. Claude Sanders, 368th MP CO, Soldier Spotlight during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01

Sgt. Claude Sanders from 368th Military Police Company, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade shares his story of joining the Army Reserve and his experience so far at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i on Oct. 30, 2025. The 368th MP CO are conducting training operations in support of the 12th Infantry Division at JPMRC, an exercise that provides an opportunity to train with joint forces, multinational partners and multidomain operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn)