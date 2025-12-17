(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BG Trombley Visits 368th Military Police Company at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley, commanding general of the 9th Mission Support Command, visited U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 368th Military Police Company, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade during their training at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPRMC) rotation 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i on Oct. 30, 2025. She spoke with the Soldiers prior to their M4 rifle qualification event emphasizing the importance of readiness. JPMRC provides soldiers an opportunity to utilize realistic, multidomain training involving joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990817
    VIRIN: 251030-A-JT783-1278
    Filename: DOD_111447258
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    This work, BG Trombley Visits 368th Military Police Company at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01, by SSG Sarah Tanwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JPMRC 26-01

