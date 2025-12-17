BG Trombley Visits 368th Military Police Company at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01

Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley, commanding general of the 9th Mission Support Command, visited U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 368th Military Police Company, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade during their training at Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPRMC) rotation 26-01 at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i on Oct. 30, 2025. She spoke with the Soldiers prior to their M4 rifle qualification event emphasizing the importance of readiness. JPMRC provides soldiers an opportunity to utilize realistic, multidomain training involving joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Tanwyn)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990817
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-JT783-1278
|Filename:
|DOD_111447258
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
