    Defense Health Network - Central New Years' Message

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Happy New Year from Defense Health Network Central and Medical Readiness Command Alpha leadership team. As we reflect on the past year's achievements and challenges, we are immensely grateful for the resilience and dedication of our entire team. Maj. Gen. Harrell, Chief Master Sgt. Magana, and Ms. Taylor wish you and your loved ones a New Year filled with hope, health, and happiness. Together, we will continue to ensure our forces are medically ready and our patients receive the exceptional care they deserve.

    dha
    DHN Central
    AFMEDCOM
    MRC Alpha

