Grip Strength: Dam Safety Production Center conducts anchor testing for low water dam project

The Army Corps of Engineers is designing a low water dam on the Arkansas River near Sand Springs, Oklahoma as part of the Arkansas River Corridor Project. The Dam Safety Production Center began conducting anchor testing late in the summer of 2025. The Arkansas River Corridor Project will promote water quality, ecosystem restoration, and recreation opportunities.

Anchor testing gives engineers an idea of how well the earth beneath the structure will bond with the foundation, and ensures the project remains in place during flooding.



"The rock isn't always the same in one location versus another. We have a general idea of how this rock would behave from Keystone Dam, just up the road, but to ensure that the localized geology isn't going to significantly impact our results, we want to do a proof verification," said Jeffrey Stevens, geotechnical engineer, DSPC, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.