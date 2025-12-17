(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Santa Over Southern Maryland 2025

    PATUXENT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Santa and his elves from HX-21 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station visited good boys and girls across Southern Maryland. This year, he added even MORE stops to wave hello and spread Christmas cheer! #holidayspirit #navy #santa #merrychristmas #nawcad

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 14:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990764
    VIRIN: 251217-N-GX964-1002
    PIN: 000005A
    Filename: DOD_111446316
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Over Southern Maryland 2025, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60
    HX-21
    Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    NavalAviation
    Rotary Wing Aircraft
    Christmas 2025

