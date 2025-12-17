Santa and his elves from HX-21 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station visited good boys and girls across Southern Maryland. This year, he added even MORE stops to wave hello and spread Christmas cheer! #holidayspirit #navy #santa #merrychristmas #nawcad
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 14:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990764
|VIRIN:
|251217-N-GX964-1002
|PIN:
|000005A
|Filename:
|DOD_111446316
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Santa Over Southern Maryland 2025, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.