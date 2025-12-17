(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the MHS - December 18, 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of Dec.15-19, 2025, includes mental health care at the ready, a Uniformed Services University alumnus improves battlefield care, U.S. Navy receives an unprecedented hyperbaric accreditation, and more MHS news.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 13:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 990752
    VIRIN: 251217-O-TR188-2252
    Filename: DOD_111446085
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    This work, Around the MHS - December 18, 2025, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

