    MSC Holiday Message

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (December 16, 2025) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Military Sealift Command, center, CMDCM Steven Bosco, Command Master Chief, Military Sealift Command, left, and JD Hood, executive director, Military Sealift Command, right, deliver a holiday message recognizing the dedication and service of MSC’s civilian mariners, service members, and shore-based workforce. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 12:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990742
    VIRIN: 251216-N-TF680-1001
    Filename: DOD_111445954
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSC Holiday Message, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    MSC, Holiday Greeting, We Deliver

