(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWCAD's Manned Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATUXENT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    At NAWCAD, we train like we fight - with the help of some state-of-the-art simulators! The folks at Manned Flight celebrated 40-years of testing at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland. #navy #navalaviation #nawcad #simulator

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990724
    VIRIN: 251217-N-GX964-1001
    PIN: 000004A
    Filename: DOD_111445810
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCAD's Manned Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary Celebration, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patuxent River
    Naval Aviation
    NAWCAD
    training
    Manned Flight Simulator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video