At NAWCAD, we train like we fight - with the help of some state-of-the-art simulators! The folks at Manned Flight celebrated 40-years of testing at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland. #navy #navalaviation #nawcad #simulator
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 12:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990724
|VIRIN:
|251217-N-GX964-1001
|PIN:
|000004A
|Filename:
|DOD_111445810
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAWCAD's Manned Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary Celebration, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
