    UH-60 Black Hawk lands at Fire Department in Conway Washington During Flood

    CONWAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 1st Battalion,168th General Support Aviation, Washington Army National Guard, lands at the Conway Fire Department in Conway, Wash. after providing aviation support during a flood in Skagit County Dec 11, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    TAGS

    WAFloodSupport
    WAFloodSupport2025
    WAFloodSupport25
    Aviation, Flood, Washington National Guard, Conway, Fire Department

