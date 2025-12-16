(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard TAG and Senior Enlisted Visit EOC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SKAGIT CITY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard Adjutant General, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, and Washington National Guard Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Allen Lawson, visit the Emergency Operation Center during a flood relief mission in Skagit County, Wash., Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 01:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990636
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-QD330-2640
    PIN: 100221
    Filename: DOD_111444585
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SKAGIT CITY, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard TAG and Senior Enlisted Visit EOC, by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington National Guard
    EOC
    Army National Guard
    WAFloodSupport
    WAFloodSupport2025
    WAFloodSupport25
    Skagit
    Floods 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video