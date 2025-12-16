Washington National Guard TAG and Senior Enlisted Visit EOC

Washington National Guard Adjutant General, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, and Washington National Guard Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Allen Lawson, visit the Emergency Operation Center during a flood relief mission in Skagit County, Wash., Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 01:06
|Location:
|SKAGIT CITY, WASHINGTON, US
