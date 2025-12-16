U.S., Japan Port Dawg Rodeo Boosts Airlift Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Port Dawg Rodeo exchange, hosted by the 515th Air Mobility Operations Group and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, was held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. Airmen from the 2T2 air transportation career field, assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, joined JASDF logisticians from multiple units for the event. The exchange featured cargo loading, vehicle push, pallet build-up, tactical combat casualty care and a fitness challenge.

The bilateral rodeo strengthened the partnership with the host nation by enhancing interoperability and reinforcing airlift operational skills. The collaboration ensured combined air mobility forces remain ready to respond anytime, anywhere, while reinforcing shared standards, refining mission execution and building the trust required for operations across the Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)