    U.S., Japan Port Dawg Rodeo Boosts Airlift Readiness

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    12.16.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The Port Dawg Rodeo exchange, hosted by the 515th Air Mobility Operations Group and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, was held at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. Airmen from the 2T2 air transportation career field, assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, joined JASDF logisticians from multiple units for the event. The exchange featured cargo loading, vehicle push, pallet build-up, tactical combat casualty care and a fitness challenge.
    The bilateral rodeo strengthened the partnership with the host nation by enhancing interoperability and reinforcing airlift operational skills. The collaboration ensured combined air mobility forces remain ready to respond anytime, anywhere, while reinforcing shared standards, refining mission execution and building the trust required for operations across the Indo-Pacific.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 00:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990630
    VIRIN: 251217-F-PM645-1020
    Filename: DOD_111444552
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

