Fort Hood Fight Night III - U.S. Army Intro

U.S. Army Soldiers compete during Fort Hood Fight Night III at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025. After a 16-year pause in installation boxing events, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood MWR revived the program in June 2025. The third installment features 14 competitors from across the Corps participating in multiple title bouts, including women’s junior welterweight, junior middleweight, middleweight, cruiserweight, heavyweight, super heavyweight, and the women’s heavyweight main event.