(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hood Fight Night III - U.S. Army Intro

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete during Fort Hood Fight Night III at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025. After a 16-year pause in installation boxing events, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood MWR revived the program in June 2025. The third installment features 14 competitors from across the Corps participating in multiple title bouts, including women’s junior welterweight, junior middleweight, middleweight, cruiserweight, heavyweight, super heavyweight, and the women’s heavyweight main event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 23:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990622
    VIRIN: 251213-O-IA164-6993
    Filename: DOD_111444444
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Fight Night III - U.S. Army Intro, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Boxing
    Fort Hood Fight Night

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video