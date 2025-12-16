U.S. Army Soldiers compete during Fort Hood Fight Night III at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025. After a 16-year pause in installation boxing events, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood MWR revived the program in June 2025. The third installment features 14 competitors from across the Corps participating in multiple title bouts, including women’s junior welterweight, junior middleweight, middleweight, cruiserweight, heavyweight, super heavyweight, and the women’s heavyweight main event.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 23:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990621
|VIRIN:
|251213-O-IA164-9202
|Filename:
|DOD_111444439
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Fight Night III - III Armored Corps Intro, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
