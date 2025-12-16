2025 All American Best Medic Competition | Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division demonstrate their skills during day two of the All American Best Medic Competition (AABMC) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 15, 2025. The 36-hour event includes challenges such as swimming, physical fitness lanes, day and night land navigation, obstacle courses, unknown distance rucks, combat casualty lanes, and pistol-carbine assessments.



The All-American Best Medic Competition assesses not only the medical proficiency of the participants but also their physical endurance, tactical abilities, and performance under pressure, showcasing the elite capabilities of the division's combat medics.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)