    GaAI Lab: Keeping the Cockpit Safe, One Breath at a Time.

    PATUXENT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    For the first time, the Navy can precisely test how well modern oxygen systems remove impurities to ensure safe air for aircrew. Take a look at how the team in the GAiA lab at Patuxent River Naval Air Station is testing on-board oxygen systems to see if they meet the latest military standards.

    This video is intended to communicate the innovations and cutting-edge technologies used to support full-spectrum readiness for U.S. Sailors.

    #nawcad #startsinalab #cockpitsafety

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990530
    VIRIN: 250519-N-GX964-1000
    PIN: 000003-A
    Filename: DOD_111442742
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GaAI Lab: Keeping the Cockpit Safe, One Breath at a Time., by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #innovation
    #NAWCAD
    Patuxent River Naval Air Station
    #Aircrew Safety
    #Cockpit Safety

