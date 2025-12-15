For the first time, the Navy can precisely test how well modern oxygen systems remove impurities to ensure safe air for aircrew. Take a look at how the team in the GAiA lab at Patuxent River Naval Air Station is testing on-board oxygen systems to see if they meet the latest military standards.
This video is intended to communicate the innovations and cutting-edge technologies used to support full-spectrum readiness for U.S. Sailors.
#nawcad #startsinalab #cockpitsafety
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990530
|VIRIN:
|250519-N-GX964-1000
|PIN:
|000003-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111442742
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, GaAI Lab: Keeping the Cockpit Safe, One Breath at a Time., by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
