GaAI Lab: Keeping the Cockpit Safe, One Breath at a Time.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990530" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For the first time, the Navy can precisely test how well modern oxygen systems remove impurities to ensure safe air for aircrew. Take a look at how the team in the GAiA lab at Patuxent River Naval Air Station is testing on-board oxygen systems to see if they meet the latest military standards.



This video is intended to communicate the innovations and cutting-edge technologies used to support full-spectrum readiness for U.S. Sailors.



#nawcad #startsinalab #cockpitsafety