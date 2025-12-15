Army leaders, French officials and descendants of U.S. Army Gen. of the Armies John J. Pershing gathered at the Pentagon on Sept. 17, 2025 to dedicate a bronze statue commemorating the historic bond between the United States and France. The statue unveiling marks 250 years of the military alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 10:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990462
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-WX009-4145
|Filename:
|DOD_111442094
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The United States and France: the Enduring Alliance, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
