The United States and France: the Enduring Alliance

Army leaders, French officials and descendants of U.S. Army Gen. of the Armies John J. Pershing gathered at the Pentagon on Sept. 17, 2025 to dedicate a bronze statue commemorating the historic bond between the United States and France. The statue unveiling marks 250 years of the military alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)