    The United States and France: the Enduring Alliance

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Zack Stine 

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Army leaders, French officials and descendants of U.S. Army Gen. of the Armies John J. Pershing gathered at the Pentagon on Sept. 17, 2025 to dedicate a bronze statue commemorating the historic bond between the United States and France. The statue unveiling marks 250 years of the military alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zack Stine)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 10:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990462
    VIRIN: 250918-A-WX009-4145
    Filename: DOD_111442094
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The United States and France: the Enduring Alliance, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The United States and France: The Enduring Alliance

    Pershing
    US-France Alliance

