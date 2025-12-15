The United States and France: the Enduring Alliance

WASHINGTON— Army leaders, French officials and descendants of U.S. Army Gen. of the Armies John J. Pershing gathered at the Pentagon on Sept. 17 to dedicate a bronze statue commemorating the historic bond between the United States and France.

The sculpture, The Meaningful Handshake, created by French artist Luc de Moustier, is inspired by the farewell handshake shared by Pershing and Foch aboard the USS Leviathan in Brest Harbor on Sept. 1, 1919. The French Army gifted the statue earlier this year to mark 250 years of the military alliance between the two nations.

“From the earliest days of the fight for independence, French officers such as Lafayette and Rochambeau stood shoulder-to-shoulder with American patriots,” Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, said as he delivered remarks during the dedication. “Their leadership and sacrifice at Yorktown laid the foundation of a deep and enduring alliance.”

Pershing commanded the American Expeditionary Forces during the first World War, while Marshall Foch served as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces. Their combined leadership was critical at the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, a 47-day joint campaign involving more than 1 million American Soldiers and 800,000 French troops. It remains the largest battle fought by the U.S. Army and was instrumental in breaking German resistance prior to the 1918 Armistice.

“The history of the Allied Expeditionary Force was not without its challenges, but both Pershing and Foch embodied the courage, vision, and unyielding commitment to victory that defined our alliance then and continues to inspire us today,” said Hale.

The statue is a testament to the bond forged in battle and sustained through centuries of shared sacrifice between the United States and France.

“This statue pays tribute not only to great leaders, but also to the Doughboys who joined the fight in a heroic manner,” said French Maj. Gen. Patrice Morand, Defense Attaché, Embassy of France to the United States. “It honors the selfless commitment of all Soldiers – known and unknown – who defended shared values, whatever the cost.”

Today, the Franco-American alliance remains steadfast as troops of both nations train and deploy together in joint exercises and missions worldwide.

“It is about human relationships and trust – knowing each other, building mutual confidence, and being willing to put one’s life on the line for another,” Morand said.

As the United States Army marked its 250th birthday this year, the Pershing-Foch statue stands as a reminder of the sacrifices of the past, carrying forward a partnership that continues to shape global security.