Follow U.S. Army Specialist Stanley Jacamo, a radiology specialist assigned to the 32nd Hospital Center. Let him show and tell what he does to better care for patients and the soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and Erbil Air Base in Erbil, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 09:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990435
|VIRIN:
|251121-A-FC759-9693
|Filename:
|DOD_111441753
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life of a Radiology Specialist, by SGT Anthony Till, identified by DVIDS
