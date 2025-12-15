(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Day in the Life of a Radiology Specialist

    IRAQ

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Till 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    Follow U.S. Army Specialist Stanley Jacamo, a radiology specialist assigned to the 32nd Hospital Center. Let him show and tell what he does to better care for patients and the soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and Erbil Air Base in Erbil, Iraq.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 09:30
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Day In the Life
    Radiology Specialist

