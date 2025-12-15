(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spc. Riley Hammes - Holiday Shoutout

    IRAQ

    12.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Army Spc. Riley Hammes, a construction vehicle repairer with E Company, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2-34 Infantry Battalion, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, wishes happy holidays to his loved ones back home in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, from Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 8, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 08:31
    Category: Greetings
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA, US

    holiday season
    happy holidays
    CJTF - OIR; Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve; Iraq
    GenericHolidayGreeting2025

