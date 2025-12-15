Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing gifted goodie bags to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The gift exchange was built on an earlier visit by volunteers, highlighting how small acts of appreciation foster morale and strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnerships at Misawa and for the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 02:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990415
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111441544
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Cookie Caper part 2: A thank-you from JASDF, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
