B-Roll: Cookie Caper part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing gifted goodie bags to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The gift exchange was built on an earlier visit by volunteers, highlighting how small acts of appreciation foster morale and strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnerships at Misawa and for the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)