    B-Roll: Cookie Caper part 2: A thank-you from JASDF

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Video by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing gifted goodie bags to Misawa Cookie Caper volunteers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The gift exchange was built on an earlier visit by volunteers, highlighting how small acts of appreciation foster morale and strengthen the U.S.-Japan partnerships at Misawa and for the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 02:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 990415
    VIRIN: 251215-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111441544
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    JASDF
    Indo-Pacific
    partnership
    Misawa Air Base

