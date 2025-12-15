(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Far East Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, 2025

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, compete in the Far East Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2025. Marines competed in a group pistol relay, with the Iwakuni team taking first place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 01:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 990403
    VIRIN: 251210-M-MJ417-2002
    PIN: 251210
    Filename: DOD_111441396
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    shooting range
    Marines
    Okinawa
    Camp Hansen
    Far East MCMC
    pistol relay

