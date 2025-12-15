(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics On Location: Extending the Life of an Aircraft (emblem, open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Partnership makes the mission fly. Together, the Defense Logistics Agency and Robins Air Force Base deliver the parts, expertise, and teamwork that keep aircraft mission-ready and return the warfighter safely to home base. For more information about partnering with DLA visit: www.dla.mil #WarfighterAlways

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 20:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990388
    VIRIN: 251216-D-LU733-3433
    PIN: 505946
    Filename: DOD_111441191
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: Extending the Life of an Aircraft (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video